SA’s bid to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix from 2026/27 took a significant step with minister of sport Gayton McKenzie announcing a request for expression of interest (RFEOI) for interested parties on Friday.
The bid steering committee, which is composed of a diverse group of experts from key sectors working on a volunteer basis, was appointed by McKenzie in December to manage and guide SA’s F1 bid process.
The RFEOI document provides detailed terms of reference, including the minimum requirements and expectations for interested parties to ensure a transparent, competitive and compliant process aligned with F1’s global standards.
McKenzie announces request for expression of interest for SA’s Formula One bid
Sports reporter
Image: Gallo Images
SA’s bid to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix from 2026/27 took a significant step with minister of sport Gayton McKenzie announcing a request for expression of interest (RFEOI) for interested parties on Friday.
The bid steering committee, which is composed of a diverse group of experts from key sectors working on a volunteer basis, was appointed by McKenzie in December to manage and guide SA’s F1 bid process.
The RFEOI document provides detailed terms of reference, including the minimum requirements and expectations for interested parties to ensure a transparent, competitive and compliant process aligned with F1’s global standards.
“This marks an exciting step in our journey to bring Formula 1 to South Africa,” said an excited McKenzie, highlighting the significance of the milestone.
“The release of the RFEOI demonstrates our commitment to an open, inclusive and competitive process, showcasing SA’s ability to host a world-class motorsport event and our broader ambitions for economic growth and global recognition.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos