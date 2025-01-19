One suspect arrested, three still at large over killing of two family members

A 50 year-old man is set to face a double murder charge at the eMaXesibeni magistrate court on Monday following a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two family members on Friday night.
This comes after the provincial police serious and violent crimes unit investigated a case of double murder and four counts of attempted murder after a family was attacked and shot by four armed men at Mkhambathini Location outside eMaxesibeni
The incident resulted in the deaths of a 16-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman due to gunshot wounds.
Police reports, according to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, indicate that the family was at home asleep in two different stand-alone houses when the armed men covered with balaclavas , started shooting in one house and fatally shot the two deceased.
" They then shot at the other house and injured four victims aged between 20 and 57 years. They survived but in critical condition at the hospital," she said.
The 50 year-old man was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of double murder and four counts of attempted murder.
Mawisa said the police are still on the lookout for three other suspects.
Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects has been urged to visit the nearby police station or alternatively report to the SAPS CrimeStop number 08600 10111.

