A suspect has been arrested in connection with the rape of two nurses in Ga-Chuene, Limpopo, and has been linked to several other cases.
The 27-year-old is facing multiple charges, including robbery and possession of stolen property and will appear at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday.
Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, premier Phophi Ramathuba confirmed the suspect’s arrest at his home in Feke village, Ga-Maja, on Saturday where police recovered a firearm and items linked to other crimes.
“Preliminary investigations reveal the suspect is connected to more than 10 serious cases within the Lebowakgomo policing area,” said Ramathuba.
She added the attack at Ga-Chuene Clinic was not only a violation of the nurses but also a direct assault on healthcare services in the province.
“Investigations are ongoing and additional charges will be laid as evidence is finalised,” said the premier.
Ramathuba questioned the performance of security personnel, noting that three guards at the clinic were overpowered during the attack.
Suspect linked to rape of two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic arrested
“You can’t have three security guards being overpowered by one person. Yes, we understand that he was carrying a gun, but what is frustrating is that he took the two female nurses and left our female security guard, who was not handcuffed like the other males. She had the opportunity to call the police, the matron, or the HOT [Health Operations Team], but she did not. The incident happened last Friday night.
“At Ga-Thaba Clinic, the guards had a system in place. Two were patrolling while one stayed in the guardhouse. The guard in the guardhouse fought him off, even though the suspect had a gun. He fought until the suspect ran away. That’s what we expect from security guards: to protect our staff,” said Ramathuba.
She said an investigation was needed.
“Here, we had three guards and none of them could overpower him. We need to investigate why this happened. Were they asleep when he arrived? We must delve deeper into this situation.”
The premier said psychological support continues to be provided to the nurse and Ga-Chuene Clinic remains closed.
