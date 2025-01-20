North West police are on the hunt for an alleged illegal mining kingpin and ringleader who escaped from police holding cells.
The alleged kingpin resurfaced from shaft 11 of Stilfontein mine in the North West last week.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the man is a Lesotho national and according to records, his name is James Neo Tshoaeli but he is commonly known as Tiger.
“According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care,” she said.
She said Tiger is a fugitive of justice and is considered dangerous.
Mathe said acting provincial commissioner of North West Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng has ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in finding Tiger, who has been fingered in several statements as one of the ring leaders who controlled operations underground.
She said he is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as being allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault and torture that is alleged to have taken place according to videos in police possession. She said that Tiger is also suspected to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners.
“Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find those officials who aided his escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells,” she said.
Manhunt for Stilfontein ringleader who escaped from custody
Image: SAPS
'They said they would smoke them out; they did that': Stilfontein community leader
Mathe said Asaneng has expressed disappointment and described the situation as an “embarrassment” to the Vala Umgodi operation that has been running from December 2023.
“He has vowed to ensure that those responsible for this escape from custody are brought to book and that Tiger is found.”
The public has been asked to share any information pertaining to Tiger's whereabouts to the Stilfontein police station.
