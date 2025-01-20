EL pedestrian run over after motorist involved in high-speed chase with taxi operators

A 43-year-old pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a motorist who was chased by taxi operators at Ducats in East London at the weekend.
The incident occurred when the driver of a private vehicle gave a lift to a hitchhiker from East London to Komani on Saturday.
As the driver approached the N6 towards Komani, he noticed two white Suzuki Etios vehicles, transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
“The taxis chased the private vehicle and when the driver reached the Ducats South turn-off, another Suzuki Etios blocked the road,” Komisa said.
“The driver swerved but collided with the pedestrian.”
The pedestrian died at the scene.
The three Suzuki Etios vehicles sped off.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Beacon Bay police station.
Nqatha warned the taxi industry to stop such illegal acts, which would have dire repercussions for the industry and society.
“I am deeply devastated by this incident,” he said.
“On behalf of the provincial government, I convey our sincere condolences to the grieving family.”
He will visit the bereaved family soon.
DispatchLIVE
