News

Save big with the DispatchLIVE Basic Subscription for as little as R29,99 pm!

20 January 2025

Starting the New Year cash strapped? No worries, Daily Dispatch has you covered!

Sign up to the DispatchLIVE Basic subscription package for only R29,99 per month for 6 months. The package includes access to the e-edition, a digital replica of the printed newspaper.

Save even more when you opt for the upfront once-off payment options; R75 for 3 months, R150 for 6 months, or R300 for 12 months! To subscribe call (043) 702 2239/ 40, email subscribe@dispatch.co.za or visit https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/buy/

Limited time offer, don’t miss out! Subscribe now.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 Jaguar F-type
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court