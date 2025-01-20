The body of a suspected poacher was found on a road in the Pretoriuskop section of Kruger National Park (KNP).
South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson JP Louw said KNP management received a report about the body of the suspected poacher on Monday.
He said according to initial unconfirmed reports, it seemed three people entered the park illegally at night with the intention to commit a crime
“During the night they were attacked by a hippo and one suspect sustained fatal injuries. The other two are suspected to have carried the body to a nearby road, where they left it,” he said.
Louw said the body was spotted by a tourist on Monday morning. The tourist covered the body and reported it to the section ranger. The official contacted the relevant law enforcement authorities and pathologists after securing the scene.
“Police are investigating the matter. Management appeals to whoever took pictures of the body not to share them on any platform as it will be insensitive and might jeopardise investigations,” said Louw.
He said management is also warning people who enter the KNP illegally that they face many dangers from wild animals and arrest by rangers and security staff.
TimesLIVE
Suspected poacher killed by hippo in Kruger National Park
Journalist
Image: Supplied
The body of a suspected poacher was found on a road in the Pretoriuskop section of Kruger National Park (KNP).
South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson JP Louw said KNP management received a report about the body of the suspected poacher on Monday.
He said according to initial unconfirmed reports, it seemed three people entered the park illegally at night with the intention to commit a crime
“During the night they were attacked by a hippo and one suspect sustained fatal injuries. The other two are suspected to have carried the body to a nearby road, where they left it,” he said.
Louw said the body was spotted by a tourist on Monday morning. The tourist covered the body and reported it to the section ranger. The official contacted the relevant law enforcement authorities and pathologists after securing the scene.
“Police are investigating the matter. Management appeals to whoever took pictures of the body not to share them on any platform as it will be insensitive and might jeopardise investigations,” said Louw.
He said management is also warning people who enter the KNP illegally that they face many dangers from wild animals and arrest by rangers and security staff.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Two hippos spotted roaming streets of Richards Bay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos