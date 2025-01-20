News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

By TimesLIVE - 20 January 2025

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 is continuing in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

Proceedings were halted after the death of Thulani Mngomezulu, who was accused No 1 Muzi Sibiya's legal representative. He died at a hospital in Vosloorus in December.

