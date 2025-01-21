News

BREAKING | Body washes up at Nahoon Beach

21 January 2025
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter
A group of runners passes a body covered with a blue tarp that washed ashore on Tuesday at Nahoon Beach.
A body washed up on Nahoon Beach at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said they were sitting in their car out of the rain in the Nahoon Corner parking lot watching the water when they spotted a body face up on the waterline and called police.

The body has been covered by a blue tarp and emergency services are on the scene.

On Saturday, January 18, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was activated following a search for a 31-year-old man, believed to be from the Eastern Cape, who had gone missing in the surf reportedly during a baptism ritual.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

 

 

 

 

