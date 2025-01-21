Excitement as work resumes on Amalinda special school after long delay
Presence of nearly completed state-of-the-art facility will increase property values in area, residents say
After almost a decade, one of the special schools to be built in the Eastern Cape is finally taking shape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.