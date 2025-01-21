News

Judge president’s accuser tells of alleged incident which became the final straw

By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 21 January 2025

The Makhanda high court secretary who has accused Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge of sexual harassment, told the conduct tribunal on Monday how, with pants bulging, he had accosted her in his chambers and asked if she would “like to suck it”...

