Lifeline for protesting Eastern Cape doctors
Department given six weeks to start employing medics using redirected funds
As protesting unemployed Eastern Cape doctors threatened to shut down the province’s healthcare system if their demands for jobs were not met by Wednesday, premier Oscar Mabuyane has stepped in and ordered the health department to begin recruiting them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.