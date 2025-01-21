The case against EFF leader Julius Malema, which was expected to resume in the East London regional court this week for continuation of closing arguments, has been postponed.
In a statement on Tuesday, the party said the postponement was due to the “reported ill health of the magistrate [presiding over the case]”.
The new dates for the continuation of the trial are yet to be set.
The state alleges Malema discharged a firearm during an EFF birthday celebration at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
He is charged alongside his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman.
Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2022, when the trial started.
Malema was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property, and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.
Snyman faces charges of failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property and providing a firearm or ammunition to someone not allowed to possess it.
Malema trial postponed due to ill health of magistrate
