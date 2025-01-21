MEC vows to press on with controversial e-learning tablet project
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade has confirmed plans to revive the controversial e-learning tablet project for 2025’s matriculants despite an ongoing investigation into its R580m “irregular” contract with Sizwe Africa IT Group and MTN...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.