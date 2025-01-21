Murder case witness shot dead outside Lenasia court

Gauteng police are searching for two suspects after a witness in a murder case was shot dead outside the Lenasia magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

“The deceased was a witness in an Eldorado Park murder case that was set for trial today [Tuesday],” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The 27-year-old man was standing outside the building when he was accosted by two armed suspects who shot him, apparently without uttering a word.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could help the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.

Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE