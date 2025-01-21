Stander said the government had the power to reverse this tragic trend but it must act now.
Blue Marine’s study also highlights a strong belief in human responsibility for the crisis. It found 53% of those polled attributed the African Penguin’s decline to human activities, such as overfishing and pollution.
More than half of respondents [54%] claim the extinction of the species would damage the country’s reputation as a leader in wildlife conservation.
“These iconic birds face imminent extinction unless we understand that humans are not the only species who rely on the ocean for food,” said Clare Brook, CEO of Blue Marine.
Brook said working with government, African Penguins could be saved from starvation through the creation of effective no-take areas that will protect their vital habitats.
“A simple yet effective measure that will avert yet another natural catastrophe,” Brook said.
A petition has been launched to push the South Africa government to enact the changes needed to safeguard the species. The OnlyOne petition has already received 27,600 global signatures.
“The availability of sardine and anchovy is the key driver of the African Penguin population and the sustainable management of purse-seine fishing, such as the implementation of effective no-take zones around the last remaining large colonies, is a critical intervention to help conserve this species,” said Alistair McInnes, seabird conservation programme manager at BirdLife South Africa.
McInnes said South Africans care deeply about their natural heritage and want their leaders to act.
Poll indicates almost two-thirds of South Africans unaware African Penguin critically endangered
Breeding pairs are at a record low of less than 10,000
Journalist
Image: John Yeld
