South Africa's hardest Wordle puzzle of the year was “North” on January 21 2024.
This is according to an analysis of Google search data by Unscramblerer.com.
The hardest Wordle puzzles of 2024 for each province are: Western Cape 16,129 North January 21; North West 1,774 North January 21; Northern Cape 1,290 North January 21; Eastern Cape 8,871 Twist November 24; KwaZulu-Natal 7,581 Brawn December 22; Gauteng 6,774 Decal May 5; Free State 3,387 Sandy October 27; Mpumalanga 3,065 Hitch May 19; and Limpopo 1,129 Grasp March 10.
Everdeen Mason, editorial director of New York Times Games, recently revealed 5.3-billion Wordle puzzles were played around the world in 2024.
Like Gautengers, the UK’s players also found their hardest Wordle puzzle of the year to be “Decal” on May .
Unscramblerer.com said players like to solve Wordle puzzles themselves.
Wordle players in SA have a clear preference for trying to solve the puzzle themselves as “Wordle hint” has 50,000 monthly searches while “Wordle Solver” has only 1,000 monthly searches.
TimesLIVE
SA’s most difficult Wordle of the year revealed
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
South Africa's hardest Wordle puzzle of the year was “North” on January 21 2024.
This is according to an analysis of Google search data by Unscramblerer.com.
The hardest Wordle puzzles of 2024 for each province are: Western Cape 16,129 North January 21; North West 1,774 North January 21; Northern Cape 1,290 North January 21; Eastern Cape 8,871 Twist November 24; KwaZulu-Natal 7,581 Brawn December 22; Gauteng 6,774 Decal May 5; Free State 3,387 Sandy October 27; Mpumalanga 3,065 Hitch May 19; and Limpopo 1,129 Grasp March 10.
Everdeen Mason, editorial director of New York Times Games, recently revealed 5.3-billion Wordle puzzles were played around the world in 2024.
Like Gautengers, the UK’s players also found their hardest Wordle puzzle of the year to be “Decal” on May .
Unscramblerer.com said players like to solve Wordle puzzles themselves.
Wordle players in SA have a clear preference for trying to solve the puzzle themselves as “Wordle hint” has 50,000 monthly searches while “Wordle Solver” has only 1,000 monthly searches.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos