News

Sassa manager reinstated after inquiry sees sexual harassment claims dismissed

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 21 January 2025

A Sassa senior manager who was dismissed amid allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power, was reinstated this week and the agency is said to have offered his alleged victim psychological support...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 Jaguar F-type
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court