TV personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has announced a partnership with SAA.
Maseko, a well-known figure in the culinary world, will curate a special menu for SAA’s business class passengers, infusing the airline’s meals with pan-African flavours.
“This has been a dream come true. South Africa to the world,” Maseko said of the venture.
Her menu is also a reflection of her upbringing in Johannesburg.
“The dishes are deeply rooted in my culture and heritage as a proud Motswana from humble Alexandra, while also incorporating pan-African flavours that celebrate the beauty and diversity of our continent.”
‘A dream come true’: Lorna Maseko brings African flavours to the skies
Image: Lorna Maseko/Instagram
In her announcement on social media, Maseko shared her enthusiasm for the in-flight meals.
“Proud to announce my partnership with @flysaa to create a menu for this fiscal year. Flying business class? Enjoy comfort and absolute deliciousness.”
Maseko recently launched her own 10-part television series, Lorna’s Pantry, which premiered on January 15. Her approach is relatable and inspires viewers to explore new ways of cooking with everyday pantry staples.
