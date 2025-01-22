Allegations against senior counsel Gauntlett referred to bar councils

The General Council of the Bar (GCB) says allegations of historical sexual abuse against Jeremy Gauntlett SC/KC have been referred to the Cape Bar and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, where Gauntlett is practising as a senior advocate.
The allegations of sexual abuse against Gauntlett emerged last week after a complainant posted them on social media.
Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba appointed Gauntlett, former Supreme Court of Appeal judge Ian Farlam and former UCT vice-chancellor Mamphela Ramphele in November last year to a high-level inquiry into the implications for the Anglican Church of Southern Africa of a Church of England review of serial violent abuse by John Smyth in the UK and Zimbabwe in the 1980s and 1990s.
Makgoba said on the evening of January 16 he received a letter concerning a separate allegation of abuse, in which the complainant said if Gauntlett did not step down from the panel by January 31 the complainant would make the allegation public.
Makgoba said without further communication the complainant later that evening published details of his allegations on social media.
On Friday Gauntlett proposed that in the circumstances created by the letter he step down from the panel. Makgoba accepted his offer, subject to consultation with other members of the panel.
On Saturday, after consulting other panel members, Makgoba accepted Gauntlett's offer on the principle in the law that even the appearance of a conflict of interest could be enough to trigger a recusal from a matter.
On Tuesday the GCB said the allegations made were serious and of concern to the South African public, the legal profession and the GCB.
“The GCB is a federal organisation and, in consequence, this matter has been referred to the Cape Bar and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates for their processes to take place The GCB will monitor any and all processes undertaken.
