Another Kumkani Mhlontlo municipal official’s home comes under armed attack

Less than a year after Kumkani Mhlontlo municipal manager Lungile Ndabeni’s home was shot at and two of his vehicles torched in a Tsolo village in June, another official came under gunfire on Tuesday night.
Mphumzi Mqeke, chair of the municipal infrastructure grant evaluation committee, was attacked by four gunmen who raided his home, shooting indiscriminately and damaging three vehicles.
The attack occurred at about 10.30pm at Mqeke’s Kubele-Zingcuka village home in Tsolo.
Mqeke recalled hearing his dogs barking, then seeing two figures armed with firearms walking towards the house.
“After that, they were shooting randomly,” he said.
“They held my sons at gunpoint in another flat in the home and forced them to come and knock on the main house, but I did not open.”
The gunmen then allegedly entered the garage, smashing the windows of Mqeke’s three vehicles — a Haval, Isuzu double cab bakkie and Toyota double cab bakkie — and damaging the mirrors.
Mqeke believed the attack was related to his role as chair of the evaluation committee for road projects on the municipal infrastructure grant (MIG).
Mqeke had received an anonymous call earlier that evening, warning him to stop being a “stumbling block” or face consequences.
“The people behind this are [allegedly] within the municipality,” he said.
Mqeke, who works for the municipality as an electrician technician in Tsolo, is now living in fear.
Sources claim the instability within the rural municipality of Qumbu contributed to the attack.
Mqeke is unsure what will happen next but remains committed to his job.
“I believe this is linked to corrupt municipal officers who want to collapse the municipality,” Mqeke said.
“They’re sharing confidential information and putting innocent lives at risk.”
Kumkani Mhlontlo local municipality spokesperson Mamela Mangcotywa condemned the attack, saying the municipality was “deeply concerned and saddened” by the incident.
“The mayor acknowledges the seriousness of this event, we condemn in the strongest possible terms such senseless acts of violence and destruction,” she said.
“No individual should ever be subjected to such attacks in their own home and it is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all citizens within our community.”
Mangcotywa said the municipality sent its heartfelt support and solidarity to Mqeke and his family during this difficult time.
“We trust that law enforcement will thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
The municipality also reminded its staff and community members of the importance of confidentiality in municipal affairs, urging everyone to remain vigilant and work together to ensure peaceful and safe communities.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo confirmed that a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property was opened at the Tsolo police station.
