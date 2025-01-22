News

Awe, joy as East London Aquarium releases healed turtle back into the wild ocean

Grazing on a discarded fishing line nearly proved fatal for ‘Crush’

Premium
By MIKE LOEWE - 22 January 2025

Crush, an enormous green turtle, was gently placed onto the sands of Nahoon Corner at dawn...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EPISODE 629 | Tik Tok Ban, Brad Pitt Scam, Method Man, Big Brother Mzansi, ...
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 22 January ...