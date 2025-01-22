Police say proper health care is being provided to illegal miners

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has refuted claims it failed to provide adequate healthcare to illegal miners rescued in Stilfontein last week.
This comes after one rescued miner died from medical complications at the Klerksdorp/Tshepong tertiary hospital on Monday.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police and the North West department of health are working together to ensure illegal miners in police holding cells receive proper medical care.
“On a daily basis, police members conduct inspections at holding cells and those who require medical care are admitted to a local hospital,” she said.
“All who are hospitalised are under police guard. The narrative that illegal miners are not receiving adequate medical care is thus refuted and devoid of truth.”
Mathe said the number of miners admitted to hospital has increased from nine on January 13 to 32 on January 21.
