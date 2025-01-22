News

Power outage at Cape Town International Airport delays flights

Passengers advised to contact their respective airlines for updates

By TImesLIVE - 22 January 2025
Flights have been delayed at Cape Town International Airport due to a power outage. File photo.
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger/

A power interruption at Cape Town International Airport led to several flight delays and interruptions on Wednesday afternoon.

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) said their technicians were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates regarding their flights.

Meanwhile, the Irish embassy in Pretoria said it is monitoring ongoing disruptions at the airport and advised travellers who are concerned about their travel plans to contact their airline or tour operators. 

