Power outage at Cape Town International Airport delays flights

A power interruption at Cape Town International Airport led to several flight delays and interruptions on Wednesday afternoon.
The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) said their technicians were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
The airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates regarding their flights.
Meanwhile, the Irish embassy in Pretoria said it is monitoring ongoing disruptions at the airport and advised travellers who are concerned about their travel plans to contact their airline or tour operators.
