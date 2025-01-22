News

Storm over Chippa claim that BCM funded 11,000 tickets for weekend game

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA and ANATHI WULUSHE - 22 January 2025

The DA, EFF and Safa Buffalo City have questioned the Buffalo City metro’s claimed purchase of more than 11,000 tickets from Chippa United for their Betway Premiership weekend match against Marumo Gallants at the Buffalo City Stadium...

