Storm over Chippa claim that BCM funded 11,000 tickets for weekend game
The DA, EFF and Safa Buffalo City have questioned the Buffalo City metro’s claimed purchase of more than 11,000 tickets from Chippa United for their Betway Premiership weekend match against Marumo Gallants at the Buffalo City Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.