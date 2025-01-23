News

Body washed up at Nahoon believed to be man drowned at Bonza Bay

Premium
23 January 2025
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

The body that washed ashore at Nahoon Corner on Tuesday evening is  suspected to be that of  the 31-year-old man who disappeared into the surf during a baptism at Bonza Bay on Saturday. ..

