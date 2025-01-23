Hlabisa to meet Eastern Cape kings over initiation death crisis
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is to meet the seven Eastern Cape kings in East London on Thursday, seeking their wisdom in dealing with the crisis of initiate deaths...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.