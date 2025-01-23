Heavy rain on Wednesday wreaked havoc in parts of the eThekwini metro, leaving some roads inaccessible.
On Thursday road users in uMbilo had to contend with flooded roads.
Sarnia road and parts of Sydney road, which are widely used by heavy duty motor vehicles, were worst affected.
Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher said the ward, which includes parts of uMbilo, Glenwood and Bulwer, had been badly affected by the rain.
She said Oliver Lea drive was flooded and a double medium voltage fault had affected power in the area which was restored by 6.30am.
“Technical teams are working on it.”
She said multiple accidents causing minor injuries were reported.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Senzo Mzila referred media queries to the eThekwini municipality.
The SA Weather Service predicted the city will receive some respite from the heavy rains from Friday.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Durban roads flooded after rains
Heavy rain on Wednesday wreaked havoc in parts of the eThekwini metro, leaving some roads inaccessible.
On Thursday road users in uMbilo had to contend with flooded roads.
Sarnia road and parts of Sydney road, which are widely used by heavy duty motor vehicles, were worst affected.
Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher said the ward, which includes parts of uMbilo, Glenwood and Bulwer, had been badly affected by the rain.
She said Oliver Lea drive was flooded and a double medium voltage fault had affected power in the area which was restored by 6.30am.
“Technical teams are working on it.”
She said multiple accidents causing minor injuries were reported.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Senzo Mzila referred media queries to the eThekwini municipality.
The SA Weather Service predicted the city will receive some respite from the heavy rains from Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos