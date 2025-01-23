Nongoma residents in northern KwaZulu-Natal went on a feeding frenzy after an elephant was killed by wildlife officials on Wednesday.
The elephant was one of six that reportedly escaped from the nearby Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) on Tuesday and was sighted in the Vuna area.
Late that afternoon, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife responded to the reports by sending an official to verify the sighting.
“The report was confirmed but due to fading daylight it was decided that efforts to guide the elephants back into the game reserve would start the next day using a helicopter,” said spokesperson Musa Mntambo.
The elephants moved from the area overnight and made their way towards the eMasokaneni region.
“On Wednesday adverse weather conditions grounded the Ezemvelo helicopter, prompting the deployment of a chopper from Heligistix.”
He confirmed five of the six elephants were successfully guided back to the game reserve during the operation. The remaining elephant appeared to be injured and a decision to destroy it was taken “for safety reasons as well as the wellbeing of the elephant”.
“Upon learning of the destroyed elephant, members of the community gathered at the scene and began harvesting its meat,” he said.
In a video taken from the scene and shared on social media on Thursday, people could be seen skinning the animal.
As the residents removed the skin, a voice could be heard in the background asking: “Where is the trunk? It’s gone within two minutes.”
Mntambo said they leave the trunk for community members to feast on but they are legally required to remove parts such as the tusks and tail.
Jumbo feeding frenzy as elephant killed by wildlife authority for safety
Image: SUPPLIED
Nongoma residents in northern KwaZulu-Natal went on a feeding frenzy after an elephant was killed by wildlife officials on Wednesday.
The elephant was one of six that reportedly escaped from the nearby Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) on Tuesday and was sighted in the Vuna area.
Late that afternoon, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife responded to the reports by sending an official to verify the sighting.
“The report was confirmed but due to fading daylight it was decided that efforts to guide the elephants back into the game reserve would start the next day using a helicopter,” said spokesperson Musa Mntambo.
The elephants moved from the area overnight and made their way towards the eMasokaneni region.
“On Wednesday adverse weather conditions grounded the Ezemvelo helicopter, prompting the deployment of a chopper from Heligistix.”
He confirmed five of the six elephants were successfully guided back to the game reserve during the operation. The remaining elephant appeared to be injured and a decision to destroy it was taken “for safety reasons as well as the wellbeing of the elephant”.
“Upon learning of the destroyed elephant, members of the community gathered at the scene and began harvesting its meat,” he said.
In a video taken from the scene and shared on social media on Thursday, people could be seen skinning the animal.
As the residents removed the skin, a voice could be heard in the background asking: “Where is the trunk? It’s gone within two minutes.”
Mntambo said they leave the trunk for community members to feast on but they are legally required to remove parts such as the tusks and tail.
WATCH | Prayers and pleas for mercy as elephant lifts safari truck full of tourists
“Ezemvelo does not object to community members using the meat of an animal destroyed under such circumstances, provided all parts required by law for conservation and management purposes are first removed,” he said.
“However, we appeal to the community to refrain from recording and sharing videos or images of such incidents on social media. Such posts may create a negative perception of the province and Ezemvelo.”
Meanwhile, the wildlife authority is still on the lookout for three lions, also in northern KZN, that escaped from an unidentified enclosure last week.
At the weekend Mntambo said there had been three confirmed sightings of the lions in the Gluckstadt area in Abaqulusi municipality.
Ezemvelo dispatched two teams — one made up of Ezemvelo officials and another led by a private professional hunter — to search for the animals. A helicopter has also been dispatched.
The lions have reportedly killed at least three cattle and Ezemvelo has warned communities to be vigilant and report sightings amid concerns about the safety of residents and livestock.
He said they will only know where the lions escaped from once they are destroyed.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos