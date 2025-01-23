Lack of indoor waiting areas flagged after patients run over at clinic
After a vehicle ploughed into a queue of patients at the Empilweni healthcare centre in Gompo, East London, on Tuesday morning, leaving 11 people injured, concerns have been raised over patients being made to wait outside the premises while there was space inside...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.