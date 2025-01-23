Mthatha athlete living the dream as pro basketball player
Hard work and dedication land Nhlanhla Vela, 20, gig in Northern Cyprus
Hard work, discipline and determination are the reasons he is living his dream as a professional basketball player, Nhlanhla “Lucky” Vela says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.