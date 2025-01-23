A principal was shot dead after gunmen approached him in his car outside a primary school in Kraaifontein, early on Thursday.
A woman, believed to be his wife, was also in the vehicle and was wounded.
Detectives from the Western Cape serious and violent crimes unit are on the scene combing the area for clues, police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said.
“At about 7am, two people stopped at the entrance of an institute of learning in in their white Mahindra vehicle,” he said.
“Three unidentified men approached the victims’ vehicle and opened fire at them, which led to the death of a 54-year-old man and a wounded woman who was admitted to hospital. The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer Det-Col Eddie Clark on 082-469-1531 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Kraaifontein CPF chairperson Arifa Osman told TimesLIVE that the traumatised pupils were sent home for the day.
TimesLIVE
Principal killed by gunmen outside his school in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
A principal was shot dead after gunmen approached him in his car outside a primary school in Kraaifontein, early on Thursday.
A woman, believed to be his wife, was also in the vehicle and was wounded.
Detectives from the Western Cape serious and violent crimes unit are on the scene combing the area for clues, police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said.
“At about 7am, two people stopped at the entrance of an institute of learning in in their white Mahindra vehicle,” he said.
“Three unidentified men approached the victims’ vehicle and opened fire at them, which led to the death of a 54-year-old man and a wounded woman who was admitted to hospital. The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer Det-Col Eddie Clark on 082-469-1531 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Kraaifontein CPF chairperson Arifa Osman told TimesLIVE that the traumatised pupils were sent home for the day.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos