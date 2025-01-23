Sexual harassment scandal sparks outrage at Eastern Cape school
Petition circulated after CCMA rules that matter be ‘thoroughly investigated’
A teacher’s allegations that she was sexually harassed by a principal of a prominent Eastern Cape school have sent shock waves through Ndlambe and led to calls for his immediate suspension. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.