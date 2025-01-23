News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing on judge president Mbenenge continues

By TimesLIVE - 23 January 2025

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues.

The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.

