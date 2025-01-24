News

Children's reading section takes priority for Joburg Library repairs

By TimesLIVE - 24 January 2025
Mayor Dada Morero visited the City Library on Thursday to inspect progress with the restoration project spearheaded by the Johannesburg Development Agency and its CEO Themba Mathibe.
Image: City of Joburg

The first phase of the reopening of the Johannesburg Library in the city centre is expected at the end of February.

The ground floor and children's reading section was prioritised, with the remaining areas, including the basements and upper floors, scheduled to follow later in the year.

Mayor Dada Morero led a site inspection on Thursday and was advised the restoration project is on track for full library operation by midyear.

The library was closed for safety compliance upgrades in 2021, though it was also shuttered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Construction began in September 2024, starting with internal electrical reticulation followed by upgrades to the air conditioning and heating systems.

For improved fire safety, a decision was made for a water tank installation. The foundation for the first tank is 98% complete, the mayor was informed.

“Specialised pumps have been procured to address fire safety noncompliance issues. Rigorous testing is under way to ensure the sprinkler system and fire hydrants maintain optimal pressure even when municipal water supply falls short,” the city said.

Lighting has also been modernised on all floors, with 90% of the work complete.

