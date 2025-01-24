Complainant in sexual harassment case against judge Mbenenge tells of threats, missing data

After the threat, Mengo said she had to move from the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg for safety reasons pending investigations.
Her phone was then taken by the tribunal evidence leader, advocate Salome Scheepers, to download information in late December 2024 and was returned to her in January.
The tribunal took Mbenenge and Mengo's phones two years after their last conversation on WhatsApp.
Mengo was adamant one of the explicit pictures she received from Mbenenge would show up in her conversations with one of her colleagues. Mengo on Monday testified she sent the picture to two of her colleagues.
She said when she sent the picture to her colleague Brenda Nguta-Jobela, she confirmed that other court officials had received explicit pictures from Mbenenge.
Sikhakhane, wrapping up his cross-examination on Friday, lamented Mengo did not “expressly” reject the judge president’s sexual advances despite feeling uncomfortable.
“He [Mbenenge] will agree and state that the discussions did get sexual. His version will be that the conversations were not unwelcome. He will also state why he realises that the discussion between the two of you may be embarrassing because it was private, but he will fundamentally deny he abused his power in those conversations. He will say that how you felt was not clearly communicated to him,” Sikhakhane said.
Mengo disputed she did not reject Mbenenge's advances. She pinned her rejection on their conversation in June 2021 on WhatsApp when Mbenenge asked her whether they could be intimate.
She initially responded to the request by referring Mbenenge to a verse from the Xhosa version of the Bible, Psalm 1:1, telling him to pay attention to the first word, which is “no”.
She then directly responded to his question with a “no” written in bold capital letters, adding: “We should meet but not become intimate.”
The judge president responded: “What if we melt, which is not impossible?” To this, she responded: “It is impossible.”
The tribunal was adjourned on Friday and will continue on May 5-16.
