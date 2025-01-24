News

Eastern Cape business owner home after brazen kidnapping

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 January 2025

Korsten business owner Gulam Talat is home safe after being released by kidnappers on Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

UK teen jailed for at least 52 years for Southport girls' murders | REUTERS
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...