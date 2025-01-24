High court secretary accused of withholding evidence in sexual harassment claims against judge president
Makhanda high court secretary Andiswa Mengo was accused on Thursday of withholding key information which might suggest she was an eager participant in a barrage of “sexting” from Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.