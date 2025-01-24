Minister wants commission of inquiry into initiation deaths
Recommendation will be made to Ramaphosa after meeting with traditional leaders in East London
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said his department would recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa institute a commission of inquiry into the deaths of 371 initiates in the Eastern Cape dating back to 2016...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.