Struggling Amathole District Municipality (ADM) has suffered infrastructure damages totalling more than R50m as a result of severe thunderstorms that left a trail of destruction in 59 villages between December 2024 and January.
This has led to the municipality to be classified as a disaster area following storms that left scores of families without a home.
In a statement released on Thursday, a multi-disciplinary assessment team which included the human settlements department, national, provincial and district development (NDMC)centres assessed the damages which amounted to R57,2m.
In Peddie, 148 families were left homeless while a recorded 83 households were completely destroyed in Amahlathi , Mnquma and Mbhashe local municipalities.
This led to humanitarian organisations such as Red Cross Society, AL Imdaad Foundation , Gift of the Givers, and the social development department to provide relief to affected communities.
"With support from the NDMC, Amathole DM will continue to coordinate disaster management efforts , ensuring compliance with the reporting requirements of the disaster management act," said ADM spokesperson Sisa Msiwa.
DispatchLIVE
Struggling municipality suffers R57m in damages due to severe storms
Image: SUPPLIED
Struggling Amathole District Municipality (ADM) has suffered infrastructure damages totalling more than R50m as a result of severe thunderstorms that left a trail of destruction in 59 villages between December 2024 and January.
This has led to the municipality to be classified as a disaster area following storms that left scores of families without a home.
In a statement released on Thursday, a multi-disciplinary assessment team which included the human settlements department, national, provincial and district development (NDMC)centres assessed the damages which amounted to R57,2m.
In Peddie, 148 families were left homeless while a recorded 83 households were completely destroyed in Amahlathi , Mnquma and Mbhashe local municipalities.
This led to humanitarian organisations such as Red Cross Society, AL Imdaad Foundation , Gift of the Givers, and the social development department to provide relief to affected communities.
"With support from the NDMC, Amathole DM will continue to coordinate disaster management efforts , ensuring compliance with the reporting requirements of the disaster management act," said ADM spokesperson Sisa Msiwa.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos