News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations against judge president Mbenenge

By TimesLIVE - 24 January 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape High Court continues on Friday. 

The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending