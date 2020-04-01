WATCH | Song brings together African leaders and singers in fight against Covid-19

The home-based production gives a nod to the current state of lockdown and self isolation shared by people across the globe. Written and produced by Robin and Greg Mills for The Brenthurst Foundation, the music video also features renowned Nigerian artist Amuta Stone, along with other leading African musicians such as Schalk Joubert and drummer Lumanyano Unity Mzi, and even presidents.

People featured in the video include:

Muse Bihi Abdi, president of Somaliland.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma, former Malawian president Joyce Banda, former South African presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and FW Botha.

Hailemariam Desalegn, former prime minister of Ethiopia, former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga, and former Malawian vice president Saulos Chilima,

Other African political leaders featured include Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Helen Zille, Makhosi Khoza, Patricia de Lille, Alan Winde, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Hakainde Hichilema, Erastus Mwencha, Wilmot James, Mcebisi Jonas, Mmusi Maimane, Tendai Biti,

Bishop Precious Omuku and Cardinal Wilfrid Napier also appear.

Watch the music video below: