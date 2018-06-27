Nxesi jets in to East London for summit

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi arrived in East London today to address interested parties who want to take full advantage of business opposites which are available in the oceans economy.

The minister's spokesman Lunga Mahlangu said the aim of the two-day summit is to attract investment to unlock further economic opportunities in coastal areas.

He said DPW and the National Treasury, have developed a New Letting Out Framework for state-owned small harbours and coastal properties. The New Letting Framework offers a more progressive method of collecting revenue and further addresses the empowerment of local SMMEs, cooperatives, women, youth and persons with disabilities.

"The summit will also provide the department, the Eastern Cape province and coastal municipalities a platform to showcase their properties to potential investors and allow for the submission of Expression of Interests," said Mahlangu.

The summit ends tomorrow.