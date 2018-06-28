Great buzz around the Brics indaba in EL

The East London ICC is a buzz this morning as the national department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs together with the Buffalo City Metro host the Brics meetings, a first for the city.

More than 400 international delegates from the Brics countries have graced the occasion today.

Brics friendship cities, local governments cooperation and urbanisation forum will engage in discussions about urbanisation challenges in Brics countries and how urbanisation challenges are being managed.

Discussions will also unfold about the role of sustainable human settlements among other discussions.