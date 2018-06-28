Oceans economy an untapped treasure

There is no reason for the state not to construct a proper tarred road leading to the famous Hole in the Wall, public works minister Thulas Nxesi declared yesterday. Nxesi was addressing hundreds of potential investors in SA’s oceans economy at his department’s hosting of an investors summit in Hemingways Mall in East London, which began yesterday.

