EC business suffers in blackouts

Angry residents and business owners in Mthatha have lashed out at King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal bosses, accusing them of not caring about their wellbeing due to constant power outages experienced in several parts of the town.

This despite the Eastern Cape government giving the local authority R160-million in 2015 to fix its erratic electricity supply.

At the time, the municipality had assured people that outages would become a thing of the past.

Even municipal spokesman Sonwabo Mampoza had gone as far as explaining that, with the massive financial injection from provincial government, they would be able to upgrade their substations and ensure they were interconnected to each with power cables.

This, he argued at the time, would ensure that even if there was a power outage, it would still be able to get electricity from each of the city’s four biggest power substations.