Lawyers for suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane claimed on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to demands that he stop one of the two inquiries into tax administration and his alleged misconduct – and that they are “pleased” with that response.

But‚ in a statement‚ they declined to reveal exactly what Ramaphosa’s response was. However‚ TimesLIVE has been told that‚ in essence‚ the letter said that Moyane would be able to raise all of his objections at his misconduct hearing.

Presidency spokeswoman Khusela Diko on Friday night confirmed that Ramaphosa had responded to Moyane’s demands.

“In essence what we are saying is that we would wish to hear the views of Adv Azar Bham on the matter at the [misconduct inquiry] hearing. There are no Nugent hearings scheduled before that so they [Moyane and his lawyers] can’t be prejudiced in the meantime‚” she said.