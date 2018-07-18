In what could be its last round of negotiations until a deal is struck‚ Eskom has stuck to its guns in reviewing the wage increase offer it tabled a week ago.

Eskom offered workers two options‚ which were constructed from its last offer‚ as its final proposals.

Labour unions said they would take the offer back to members for consideration after yet another round of tense wage negotiations with the power utility on Tuesday.

However‚ Solidarity confirmed to TimesLIVE that it was “happy” with the offer and that it was “within their mandate” from members. The union’s Deon Reyneke said their 7‚500 members would now choose one of the options Eskom has tabled.

In Option A‚ the entity’s management proposed 7% wage increases for three years‚ with housing allowance hikes dependent the inflation rate.