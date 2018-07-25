Minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene has announced an investigation into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)‚ which invests R2-trillion of mostly government pension funds.

He met with the board of PIC on Wednesday.

In a statement‚ the minister said there would be a forensic investigation into some of the fund's leaders – a suggestion that chair Dan Matjila may have to answer the allegations piling up against him.

The ministry of finance announced:- The institution of an independent inquiry into the affairs of the PIC; and- A directive to the board of the PIC to commission a proper forensic investigation into the allegations against certain PIC executives.

The ministry of finance: “Further details on the independent inquiry‚ including the name of its head as well as its terms of reference‚ will be announced in due course.”