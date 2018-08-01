BCM loses R70m in electricity theft in six months
Buffalo City Metro lost around R70m in electricity theft in a period of six months as a result of meter tampering and illegal connections.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.